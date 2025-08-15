Kimelman & Baird LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9,000.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $850.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $970.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

