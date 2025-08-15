Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,937,848 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $256,009,000 after purchasing an additional 662,220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.76 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

