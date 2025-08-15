Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $463.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $465.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

