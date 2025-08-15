Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 9,338 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,435,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

