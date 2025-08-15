Aberdeen Group plc Sells 61,738 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,744 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61,738 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $92,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.85. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

