Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

