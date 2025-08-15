Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $35.50 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.06.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8%

PGR stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

