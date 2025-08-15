Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $391,788,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

