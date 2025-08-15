Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $18.91 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

