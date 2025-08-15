Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after buying an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,768,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Prologis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,648,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,586,000 after purchasing an additional 505,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

