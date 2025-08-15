Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 103,412 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,412 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

