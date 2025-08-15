Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

