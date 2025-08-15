Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $477.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

