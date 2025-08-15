Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,328 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.