Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,408 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $237.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $192.86 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.