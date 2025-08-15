Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,974 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Applied Materials stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

