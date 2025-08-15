Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

