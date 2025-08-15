Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $345.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.84 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

