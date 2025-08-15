American Century Companies Inc. Has $645.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,058 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $645,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,769,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

