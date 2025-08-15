American Century Companies Inc. Buys 193,574 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $351,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $155.45 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

