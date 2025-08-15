Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.