DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $247.44 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.89, for a total value of $13,114,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,177,950.50. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,437 shares of company stock valued at $161,070,166. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

