Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $437.95 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

