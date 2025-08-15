Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.3% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

