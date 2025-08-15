Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 309 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $377.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

