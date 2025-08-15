Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

