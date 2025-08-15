Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

