Top Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – August 12th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent the shares of publicly traded companies that provide communication services—such as wireless, broadband, satellite and data transmission—over global networks. They tend to offer relatively stable cash flows and dividends, reflecting the essential nature of connectivity, but can be influenced by regulatory shifts, heavy capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades, and evolving technology standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.01. 7,895,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,315,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.04. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $311.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $851.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $940.29.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. 7,697,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,233. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78.

