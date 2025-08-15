Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 16,433 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

