Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,754 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $685,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after acquiring an additional 188,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $296.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

