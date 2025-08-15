Aberdeen Group plc Grows Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,700 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $108,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.38 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

