Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $66.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

