High Falls Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

