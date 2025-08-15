Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

