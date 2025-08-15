Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 7th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $317.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $317.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

