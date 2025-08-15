Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,830 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

