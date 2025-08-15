Sector Gamma AS Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.68.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.77 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

