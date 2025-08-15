HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $35,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

COR opened at $295.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average is $278.74.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

