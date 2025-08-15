Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,895 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $158,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MCD opened at $308.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

