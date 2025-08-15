Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Boosted by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 6.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $151,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after buying an additional 500,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,793,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

