Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ELV opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.