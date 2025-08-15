Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $196,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

CAT stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $356.06.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

