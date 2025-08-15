Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average of $220.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.50 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

