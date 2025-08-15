Sector Gamma AS Purchases 24,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

