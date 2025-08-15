Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 370,967 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Target worth $542,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.81.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

