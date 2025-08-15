Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 136,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

TSM opened at $241.18 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

