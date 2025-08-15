Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,474 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $592,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $241.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $197.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.