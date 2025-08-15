Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 499.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $137.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

