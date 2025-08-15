Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Welltower worth $1,110,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,950,000 after purchasing an additional 712,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,820,000 after purchasing an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7%

Welltower stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

