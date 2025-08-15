Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $640,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

HIG stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

